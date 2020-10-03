-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.39). Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.11 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.81.

Shares of NYSE XHR remained flat at $$9.07 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,613. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XHR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 261.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 51.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About Xenia Hotels & Resorts

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

