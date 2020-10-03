-$0.11 EPS Expected for vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTVT) will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for vTv Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.16). vTv Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that vTv Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.38). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow vTv Therapeutics.

vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTVT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of vTv Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

VTVT stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.75. 173,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,472. The company has a market capitalization of $124.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of -2.01. vTv Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $4.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTVT. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 41.1% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill unmet medical needs. The company is developing Azeliragon, an orally administered, small molecule antagonist targeting the receptor for advanced glycation endproducts, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of mild Alzheimer's disease.

