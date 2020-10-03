-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.17). General Electric reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “fair value” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.02.

General Electric stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.39. 90,076,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,602,164. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.91. General Electric has a 1-year low of $5.48 and a 1-year high of $13.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total transaction of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GE. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 21.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 32.3% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,503,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $85,400,000 after buying an additional 512,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

