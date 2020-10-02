Zap (ZAP) Price Hits $0.0612

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. One Zap token can now be purchased for $0.0612 or 0.00000581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC. Zap has a market cap of $14.44 million and approximately $704,261.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zap has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00020347 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00044402 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $542.10 or 0.05151298 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009504 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00058520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap (ZAP) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

