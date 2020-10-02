Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to “Buy”

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $135.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pegasystems Inc. is a leading provider of Customer Relationship Management software that enables transaction-intensive organizations to manage a broad array of customer interactions. Their software enables organizations to deliver high-quality, consistent customer service across today’s preferred interaction channels, from the traditional call center environment to Internet self-service. The company’s customers represent a wide range of industries, including banking and financial services, insurance, healthcare management, and telecommunications. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.42.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $123.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $135.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,128.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,854.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $343,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,104.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,063 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,100. 51.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pegasystems by 11.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 14.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 17.2% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

