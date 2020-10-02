Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Linde (NYSE:LIN) to Buy

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $265.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.88% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

LIN has been the topic of several other reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.67.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $232.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Linde has a one year low of $146.71 and a one year high of $260.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 37,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after acquiring an additional 30,494 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 19,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 262,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,731,000 after acquiring an additional 58,348 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

