Zacks Investment Research Upgrades German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Buy

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $31.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “GERMAN AMERICAN BANCORP is a multi-bank holding company. Through its subsidiaries, they operate affiliated community banks with banking offices and full-service independent insurance agencies in the eight contiguous Southwestern Indiana counties of Daviess, Dubois, Gibson, Knox, Martin, Perry, Pike andS pencer. Their lines of business include retail and commercial banking, mortgage banking, trust and brokerage services, title insurance, and a full range of personal and corporate property and casualty insurance products. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GABC. TheStreet upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on German American Bancorp. from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded German American Bancorp. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. German American Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $36.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.81.

German American Bancorp. (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. German American Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $50.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.85 million. Equities analysts forecast that German American Bancorp. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director U Butch Klem bought 1,000 shares of German American Bancorp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.49 per share, with a total value of $26,490.00. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,834 shares of company stock worth $51,479. Insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in German American Bancorp. by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bancorp that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposits from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

