Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CRHM. TheStreet downgraded CRH Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bloom Burton restated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CRH Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRHM opened at $2.16 on Monday. CRH Medical has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million.

In other CRH Medical news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 78,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after buying an additional 388,070 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 15,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

