Zacks Investment Research Lowers SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Corporation is engaged in multifaceted business activities. It operates as an integrated trading company worldwide. The Company sells a variety of domestic products and services, conducts import, export and trilateral business transactions. The Company also provides domestic and international business investment, and participates in numerous other activities in various industrial sectors around the world. Its business includes metal products, transportation & construction systems, infrastructure, media, network & lifestyle retail, mineral resources, energy, chemical & electronics, general products & real estate, new industry development & cross-function and corporate group. Sumitomo Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SUMITOMO CORP/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised SUMITOMO CORP/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of SSUMY opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.54. SUMITOMO CORP/S has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.47. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.80.

SUMITOMO CORP/S (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SUMITOMO CORP/S had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $9.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that SUMITOMO CORP/S will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sumitomo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, imports, exports, and trades in various goods and commodities worldwide. The company's Metal Products segment provides steel products, including steel sheets and tubular products, as well as non-ferrous metal products, such as aluminum and titanium.

