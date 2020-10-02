Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

SHIP stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.76. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $14.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Seanergy Maritime had a negative return on equity of 46.30% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

