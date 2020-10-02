Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seacor (NYSE:CKH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacor (NYSE:CKH) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SEACOR Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company principally focused on domestic and international transportation, logistics, and risk management consultancy. SEACOR provides its customers with highly responsive services focused on innovative technology, modern efficient equipment, and dedicated, highly trained professionals. As the parent company of a global, diversified family of companies, SEACOR has the ability to utilize its subsidiaries’ assets to provide customers with the highest level of service within the industries in which it operates. SEACOR also maintains strategic joint venture arrangements in various geographic locations around the world, enhancing its existing business lines while satisfying specific customer requirements with resources such as logistical support, assets, and personnel. SEACOR engages in the operation of a fleet of offshore vessels in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, West Africa, Asia, Latin America and other regions. “

Shares of NYSE:CKH opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $595.76 million, a PE ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 0.99. Seacor has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $48.46.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.24. Seacor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $172.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seacor will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seacor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,040,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,799,000 after acquiring an additional 27,457 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Seacor by 15.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,308,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 179,643 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Seacor by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 867,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seacor by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 608,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,419,000 after purchasing an additional 14,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seacor by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,690,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Seacor Company Profile

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

