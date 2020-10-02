Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SANM. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $26.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.84. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanmina will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Jure Sola sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $2,274,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 892,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,060,971.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.3% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 24.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 98.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Sanmina by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanmina by 13.8% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

