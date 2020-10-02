Zacks Investment Research Lowers Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Reliant Bancorp Inc. is a commercial bank which offers deposit, lending and mortgage products and services to business and consumer customers. It operates primarily in Davidson, Robertson, Sumner, Williamson, Maury and Hickman counties. Reliant Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Commerce Union Bancshares Inc., is based in TN, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RBNC. Raymond James initiated coverage on Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a market perform rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Reliant Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.50.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reliant Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $235.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.32. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.83 million. Analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William M. Fitzgerald II purchased 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $112,347.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,347. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 9,112 shares of company stock worth $139,227. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 27,043 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 58.5% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 512,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 189,197 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 239.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 388,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 274,087 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

