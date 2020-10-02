Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on INVH. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.86.

Shares of INVH opened at $28.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 87.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.25. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ernest Michael Freedman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $1,512,500.00. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INVH. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invitation Homes by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

