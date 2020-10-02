Zacks Investment Research Lowers CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRH Medical Corporation is a North American company focused on providing gastroenterologists throughout the United States with innovative services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. In 2014, CRH became a full-service gastroenterology anesthesia company that provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in ambulatory surgical centers. At the end of 2018, CRH had completed 20 anesthesia acquisitions and served 46 ambulatory surgical centers in ten states, performing approximately 305,000 procedures annually. In addition, CRH owns the CRH O’Regan System, a single-use, disposable, hemorrhoid banding technology that is safe and highly effective in treating all grades of hemorrhoids. CRH distributes the O’Regan System, treatment protocols, operational and marketing expertise as a complete, turnkey package directly to gastroenterology practices, creating meaningful relationships with the gastroenterologists it serves. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on CRHM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CRH Medical from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of CRH Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRH Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRHM opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. CRH Medical has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 million.

In other CRH Medical news, President James Kreger sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $26,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in CRH Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 183,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 15,331 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in CRH Medical in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in CRH Medical in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in CRH Medical by 182.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 42,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRH Medical by 330.2% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter.

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also offers anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures.

