Zacks Investment Research Lowers Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES is a consumer finance company that specializes in purchasing, selling, and servicing contracts with purchases of vechicles who are sub prime borrowers and are unable to obtain credit from traditional sources. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Consumer Portfolio Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock opened at $3.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.77. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The firm has a market cap of $76.52 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a current ratio of 21.67.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $67.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.77 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned about 0.30% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

