Zacks Investment Research Lowers CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cairn Energy PLC is engaged in the discovery, exploration and development of oil and gas properties in South Asia. The Company has discovered and developed many major fields in India and Bangladesh. Cairn Energy PLC is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRNCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC cut CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

CRNCY stock opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.00. CAIRN ENERGY PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

