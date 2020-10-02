Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. "

Separately, BidaskClub raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bridgewater Bancshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.62. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $281.51 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $23.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Juran purchased 43,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $414,093.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,251,763 shares in the company, valued at $11,904,266.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Juran bought 10,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.67 per share, with a total value of $96,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,400,527.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 93,651 shares of company stock valued at $890,064. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 29,088 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 14,846 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

