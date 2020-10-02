Zacks Investment Research Lowers ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Annaly's shares have outperformed its industry in the past three months. The stability in the Agency mortgage backed securities (MBS) market and low borrowing rates will likely drive the company’s near-term performance. Moreover, prudent steps taken in the early market-recovery phase positioned the company’s investment portfolio well to capitalize on opportunities and deliver compelling returns. Also, decent liquidity and lower leverage well equips Annaly to navigate through the ongoing challenges. However, amid the current low-rate environment, faster prepayment speed is concerning for the company, exposing it to reinvestment risk. This is likely to affect its net interest income (NII). Also, as it is prioritizing risk and liquidity management over incremental returns, robust returns are expected to remain elusive in the near term.”

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on NLY. TheStreet raised ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.25 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.78.

NLY stock opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.09. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $398.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.00 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 74.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 16.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,497,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,196 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 776.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 19,173,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,584,000 after acquiring an additional 16,985,412 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,940 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,062,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,132,000 after acquiring an additional 147,834 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,986,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,111,000 after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.