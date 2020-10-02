Zacks Investment Research Downgrades W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) to Sell

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GRA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

W. R. Grace & Co stock opened at $39.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. W. R. Grace & Co has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $73.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.44.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.49 million. W. R. Grace & Co had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,632.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRA. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in W. R. Grace & Co by 88.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 44.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

