Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. delivers investment and financial management software and related services focused exclusively on the financial services industry. The Company provides a broad range of specialized software, software enabled-services and software as a service (SaaS) solutions for operational excellence. SS&C Technologies delivers mission-critical processing for information management, analysis, trading, accounting, reporting and compliance. The Company serves clients in the following market verticals: 1) insurance entities and pension funds, 2) institutional asset management, 3) alternative investment management 4) treasury, banks and credit unions, 5) municipal finance, 6) real estate property management, 7) commercial lending, and 8) financial markets. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Windsor, CT and has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. “

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

SSNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.27.

SSNC opened at $61.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.59. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 1.51.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.47%.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 149,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $9,386,657.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,942.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Daniels sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $2,031,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSNC. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,725,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,078,000 after purchasing an additional 52,305 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,237,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,565,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,326,000 after purchasing an additional 143,259 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC now owns 1,999,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,604,000 after purchasing an additional 326,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,008,000 after purchasing an additional 622,170 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SS&C Technologies (SSNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.