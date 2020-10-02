Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) to Hold

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kulicke & Soffa is a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and electronic assembly solutions supporting the global automotive, consumer, communications, computing and industrial segments. As a pioneer in the semiconductor space, K&S has provided customers with market leading packaging solutions for decades. In recent years, K&S has expanded its product offerings through strategic acquisitions and organic development, adding advanced packaging, electronics assembly, wedge bonding and a broader range of expendable tools to its core offerings. Combined with its extensive expertise in process technology and focus on development, K&S is well positioned to help customers meet the challenges of packaging and assembling the next-generation of electronic devices. “

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

KLIC stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $28.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38 and a beta of 1.28.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,681 shares in the company, valued at $2,492,025. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,762 shares of company stock valued at $169,633. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 163.5% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries (KLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.