Zacks Investment Research Downgrades GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) to Sell

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galp Energia SGPS SA is an energy company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It is also engaged in refining and marketing of oil products, natural gas marketing and sales and power generation. Galp Energia offers products within the following groups: motor fuels, natural gas, LPG, bitumen, chemicals and lubricants. The Company also offers gas appliances for cooking, heating or lighting. Galp Energia SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

GLPEY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

GLPEY stock opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Equities analysts predict that GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as oil and natural gas integrated operator worldwide. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved, probable, and possible reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company also engages in the refining, retail, and wholesale marketing of oil products; operation of oil products storage and transportation infrastructure; and operation of 1,459 service stations in Portugal, Spain, and Africa.

