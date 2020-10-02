Zacks Investment Research Downgrades First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Sell

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRBA. ValuEngine cut First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Shares of FRBA opened at $6.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.90. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $117.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Analysts expect that First Bank will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in First Bank by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Bank by 8.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Bank by 97.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 15,972 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in First Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Bank by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

