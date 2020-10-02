Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cathay General Bancorp is the one-bank holding company for Cathay Bank, a California state-chartered bank. Cathay Bank offers a wide range of financial services. Cathay Bank currently operates branches in California, New York State, Massachusetts, Houston, Texas, Washington State, and representative offices in Hong Kong and Shanghai, China. In addition, Cathay Bank’s subsidiaries, Cathay Investment Company and GBC Investment & Consulting Company, Inc., each maintain an office in Taipei. “

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

CATY opened at $21.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $150.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Director Richard Sun bought 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $423,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 70,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,871,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,346,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,901,000 after acquiring an additional 32,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,245,000 after acquiring an additional 56,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cathay General Bancorp (CATY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.