Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avient Corporation provides specialized and sustainable material solutions. Avient Corporation, formerly known as PolyOne Corporation, is based in CLEVELAND. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Avient from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avient in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

AVNT stock opened at $26.81 on Monday. Avient has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $37.33.

Avient (NASDAQ:AVNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $609.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

