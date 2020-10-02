Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to Announce -$0.38 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Titan International Inc (NYSE:TWI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Titan International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the highest is ($0.31). Titan International reported earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full-year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $286.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. Titan International had a negative return on equity of 29.60% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TWI shares. ValuEngine lowered Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Titan International in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd.

NYSE:TWI opened at $2.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.18. Titan International has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,622,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after acquiring an additional 194,279 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Titan International by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,522,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 115,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Titan International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 575,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,518 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 199.4% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 463,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 308,875 shares during the period. 68.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer.

Featured Article: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.