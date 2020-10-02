Zacks: Brokerages Expect CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. CMS Energy reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 11.33%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share.

CMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut CMS Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $46.03 and a 52 week high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.16.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $99,443.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,587,666.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $148,215.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock worth $538,927. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in CMS Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,263,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $955,474,000 after buying an additional 673,551 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in CMS Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,110,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $358,973,000 after buying an additional 543,744 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in CMS Energy by 42.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,358,000 after buying an additional 1,557,033 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,773,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,920,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CMS Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,704,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,697,000 after buying an additional 206,388 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

