Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to Post -$1.47 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is $0.33. Boyd Gaming posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 476.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boyd Gaming.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 75.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on BYD. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $3,376,135.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at $34,093,300.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BYD. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 78,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 78,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 601.2% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 70,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $31.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -56.14 and a beta of 2.30.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.