Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.98 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will announce earnings per share of ($0.98) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.67) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($4.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.61) to ($3.01). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($2.37). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.05 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TBPH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

In other news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $307,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 6.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,698,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,620,000 after purchasing an additional 265,318 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Theravance Biopharma by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,167,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after buying an additional 989,986 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 1,107.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,554,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,925 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after acquiring an additional 95,704 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.44. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.17.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

