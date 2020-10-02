Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.38). Orchard Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.90) to ($1.75). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Orchard Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Orchard Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,364,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,048,000 after buying an additional 3,974,757 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $12,253,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 6,219.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 978,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 963,397 shares during the last quarter. Regents of The University of California purchased a new stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $5,107,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,681,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after purchasing an additional 431,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORTX opened at $3.86 on Friday. Orchard Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $389.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.11.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

