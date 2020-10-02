Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) to report earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Groupon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.32). Groupon posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 580%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Groupon will report full year earnings of ($3.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.66) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Groupon.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The coupon company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.97) by $2.04. The company had revenue of $395.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.27 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 27.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRPN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Groupon from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Groupon from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Groupon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Groupon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Groupon by 232,500.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,326 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the second quarter worth $106,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Groupon in the second quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRPN traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $20.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19. Groupon has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $63.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

