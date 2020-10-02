Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) to announce $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.35. Globus Medical posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.77 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.07.

In other news, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Andrew Douglas purchased 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $33,136.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,029.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical by 1,092.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,546,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,698 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $43,604,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,489,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,203,168 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,598,000 after buying an additional 641,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $15,493,000. 66.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GMED opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.