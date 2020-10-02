Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Dril-Quip posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Shares of NYSE DRQ opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.80 million, a PE ratio of -31.41 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dril-Quip by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 69,850 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the second quarter valued at about $512,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 27.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 45.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

