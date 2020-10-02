Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will report $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Chart Industries reported earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $310.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.61 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

GTLS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. BofA Securities started coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Chart Industries from $59.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chart Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after acquiring an additional 125,916 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 294,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chart Industries by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $70.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Chart Industries has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $77.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

