Zacks: Analysts Expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to Post $4.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $4.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for United Rentals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.82 and the highest is $4.80. United Rentals reported earnings per share of $5.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full-year earnings of $15.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $16.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $16.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.73 to $18.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover United Rentals.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.74 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $171.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,584,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 355,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in United Rentals by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URI opened at $175.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.65. United Rentals has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $186.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.38.

United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

