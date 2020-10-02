Zacks: Analysts Expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.50). Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

In related news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 3,251 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $78,804.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,735,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,316,785.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 39,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $997,434.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,735,841 shares in the company, valued at $69,435,644.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 107,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 2nd quarter valued at $325,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett in the 2nd quarter worth $20,916,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 5.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 135,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

DEI opened at $25.72 on Tuesday. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $45.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

