Zacks: Analysts Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to post earnings per share of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. Barnes Group posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.02 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 11.24%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on B. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Barnes Group in a report on Friday, August 21st. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Barnes Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Barnes Group from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.27.

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,414,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dawn N. Edwards sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $66,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in B. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the second quarter worth about $77,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 27.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 25.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

