Zacks: Analysts Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) to report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.16). Allena Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Get Allena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.01.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALNA shares. B. Riley increased their price target on Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.32.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,253,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 450,688 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,420,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 255,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 152,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.47. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $6.30. The company has a market cap of $56.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allena Pharmaceuticals (ALNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.