Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) will report earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. ServiceNow posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $4.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ServiceNow.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $336.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $350.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.46.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.85, for a total transaction of $11,893,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,254.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 28,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.06, for a total transaction of $13,130,577.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,352.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,786 shares of company stock valued at $45,048,758 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $492.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $460.10 and a 200-day moving average of $387.92. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $501.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $94.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.84, a PEG ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.29.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ServiceNow (NOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.