Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:PFLT) to post $0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.07. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.46 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.14%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFLT. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 124,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFLT traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,910. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.78. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $12.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

