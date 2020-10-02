Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Northcoast Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. ValuEngine lowered LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on LKQ from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LKQ currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.22.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.36. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $36.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,298 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 624,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after acquiring an additional 89,949 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 354.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 38,731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 30,204 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $1,785,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at $255,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

