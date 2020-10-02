Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.87 Million

Brokerages forecast that Hanmi Financial Corp (NASDAQ:HAFC) will report $52.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.00 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $50.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year sales of $224.50 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $203.97 million, with estimates ranging from $195.90 million to $210.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $65.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.90 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 9.70%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HAFC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine lowered Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hanmi Financial from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hanmi Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of HAFC remained flat at $$8.12 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 620 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,128. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.29. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $20.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 486.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,656 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 80.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanmi Financial (HAFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.