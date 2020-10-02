Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) will announce ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.96) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.44). Gogo posted earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 182.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($3.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($3.39). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.39) to ($1.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Gogo in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gogo from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Cowen lowered Gogo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Gogo has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $11.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Gogo news, major shareholder (Equity) Holdings Lp Silver purchased 2,606,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $26,428,480.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 18,371 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total value of $174,891.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,848 shares in the company, valued at $426,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 205,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 3.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 50.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

