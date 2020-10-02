Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to Post $1.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the lowest is $0.86. Garmin reported earnings per share of $1.27 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.68 million. Garmin had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

Shares of Garmin stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $94.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,568. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. Garmin has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $106.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76.

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $165,330.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,025,721.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $149,727.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,733 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRMN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Garmin by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,882,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $183,512,000 after buying an additional 1,162,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Garmin by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,645,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $198,301,000 after buying an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Garmin by 327.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 776,025 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,678,000 after buying an additional 594,293 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Garmin by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 671,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,336,000 after buying an additional 389,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Garmin by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 773,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,985,000 after buying an additional 369,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

