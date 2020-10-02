YOU COIN Price Down 15.4% Over Last Week (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. YOU COIN has a total market cap of $3.57 million and $465,931.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00251396 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00038326 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00085823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $160.47 or 0.01529274 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00169443 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

