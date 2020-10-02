Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) CAO Sells $127,493.94 in Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of XYL opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,286,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 825,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 281,057 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

