Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) CAO Sells $127,493.94 in Stock

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of XYL opened at $82.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 59.40, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40. Xylem Inc has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34.
Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,568,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,174,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,218,000 after purchasing an additional 21,340 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,286,000 after purchasing an additional 56,748 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Xylem by 76.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 825,441 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Xylem by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,976,000 after purchasing an additional 281,057 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.64.
About Xylem
Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.
