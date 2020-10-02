XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $144,282.96 in Stock

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams sold 6,042 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $144,282.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,045,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,724,008.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 30th, Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $136,423.85.
- On Monday, September 28th, Mark Adams sold 5,700 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $138,111.00.
- On Wednesday, September 23rd, Mark Adams sold 13,506 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $332,247.60.
- On Wednesday, September 16th, Mark Adams sold 17,026 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $473,152.54.
Shares of XPEL opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.76 million, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. XPEL has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $30.29.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.
XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.
About XPEL
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.
