XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $144,282.96 in Stock

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams sold 6,042 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $144,282.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,045,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,724,008.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Mark Adams sold 5,237 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $136,423.85.

On Monday, September 28th, Mark Adams sold 5,700 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $138,111.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Mark Adams sold 13,506 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $332,247.60.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Mark Adams sold 17,026 shares of XPEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $473,152.54.

Shares of XPEL opened at $27.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.76 million, a PE ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.84. XPEL has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $30.29.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $35.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 10.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 89,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 237.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th.

About XPEL

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

