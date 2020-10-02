X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading Up 0.3%

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW)’s stock price was up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.78 and last traded at $49.73. Approximately 4,467 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 30,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.07 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF stock. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000. X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. owned about 1.19% of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

