WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Downgraded by MKM Partners

MKM Partners cut shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

WPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of WPX Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.36.

WPX stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WPX Energy has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.36 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 29.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. WPX Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in WPX Energy by 359.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in WPX Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. 97.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

